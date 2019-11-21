Christmas music will soon fill department stores and be played on the radio. One choir from Pekin begins singing Christmas tunes in the spring each year to prepare for their December shows.

The singing group Friends in Harmony under the direction of Jim Rimington will offer three shows this year instead of the two they have done for years. On Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. the performances will be at F.M. Peterson Theater inside Pekin Community High School. Tickets may be purchased from choir members or at Steger’s Furniture located at 818 Court Street in Pekin. There will also be a shuttle bus to pick up attendees at the bottom of the PCHS hill and take them to the top of the hill at the entrance.

The third performance will be on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in the Ford Friendship Hall at 601 North 4th Street in Pekin. While this will be a scaled down version of the first two shows, this show will feature duets, comedy numbers, guest singers, an emcee along with coffee, cookies and tea. Tickets for this show are available for purchase from Friends in Harmony members or at Grace United Methodist Church’s office.

Tickets for any of the three performances are $10 per person per show. People may also call 346-1896 for tickets to any of the three shows.

This marks the 14th year Friends in Harmony have come together and performed their Christmas shows. There is quite a bit of work that goes into putting on their annual show.

The search for music began in March with roughly 250 songs. It was narrowed down from there. The group chose a combination of traditional songs and new songs they have not sung before. Those selections are then sung with their Board of Directors to firm up what will work and what to save. In August, Friends in Harmony began practicing the selected pieces for the Christmas show.

Friends in Harmony secretary Debbie Mahoney said they have “big numbers” this year. They will sing a version of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” featuring fiddlers. She said they will also do a New Orleans jazz combination, a comedy number, have a sing-along and finish with a traditional, signature song.

“I’m really just looking forward to the music,” said Mahoney. “We’ve got some unusual numbers.”

Each year Friends in Harmony holds try-outs. They have quite a few people who return year after year. As a result, they have become quite a tight knit group. There are 32 choir members, 18 orchestra members and 22 children who are part of their own group called Kids Friendly.

The children join the adults on stage for several numbers and are directed by Pat Condis. Mahoney described the children’s group as “an integral part of the show.” They will only perform during the shows at PCHS.

In the spirit of the season and giving back, Friends in Harmony does just that. So far they have given over $60,000 back to local not-for-profits such as United Way of Pekin.

The group appreciates all the donations and help they get. There are local businesses who advertise for them on their digital signs for free. The group sells ad space in their programs which helps defray costs for the group and their members.

Friends in Harmony president Dave Drockelman said he hopes for at least two sell-out shows and knows the group will have fun performing.

“We all like to sing,” he said. “We like to socialize. Everybody gets involved outside of the music. We golf and have cookouts. We’ve got a good pool of singers.”