WEST PEORIA — Caught stealing from a liquor store, a thief asked police if he could drink his bottle of booze before heading to jail.

At 10:39 p.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old Peoria man entered Express Liquors, 725 N. Western Ave. in West Peoria. A clerk watched as the man grabbed a bottle of TX Straight Bourbon off a shelf, put it aside his leg and begin to walk toward the door, according to a report by the Peoria County Sheriff's Office.

The clerk asked the man to pay for the bottle, which carried a price tag of $89.99. At that, the man tried to flee the store but was stopped by the clerk. The man punched the clerk in the eye, triggering a fight between the two, the report stated.

The man got away, but dropped the bottle before running from the property. The clerk's boss then appeared, and the clerk described the attack and the shoplifter. As the clerk called 911, the boss went outside to look around, spotting the man three blocks away, outside Domino's Pizza, 425 N. Western Ave.

The boss offered the man a cigarette to delay him as the boss called the clerk to report his finding, the report stated. When a deputy arrived at the liquor store, the clerk directed him to Domino's, saying, "My boss just caught the guy that stole the liquor."

Outside Domino's, the deputy walked up to the cigarette-smoking man.

"I noticed he was intoxicated and bleeding from his mouth and left eye," the deputy wrote in the report.

Before the deputy could say anything, the man said,"Hey, I got a bottle in my pocket. Let me drink that before we go to jail."

Instead, the deputy cuffed him, escorted him to his police cruiser and drove him to the Peoria County Jail. There, he was booked on misdemeanor counts of battery and retail theft.