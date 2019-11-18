George Lopez is to bring his stand-up comedy act to the Peoria Civic Center early next year.

Lopez is to appear Feb. 28 in the Civic Center Theater, according to a news release issued Monday morning.

Tickets are to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or at the Civic Center box office. Prices were unavailable.

Lopez's stand-up comedy examines Mexican-American culture and race and ethnic relations, among other things. Time magazine named him one of the 25 most influential Hispanics in America.

From 2002 until 2007, the 58-year-old Lopez also starred in a self-titled situation-comedy program on ABC-TV. Reruns still are telecast in syndication.

Here's an example of some of the material Lopez might perform in Peoria.