EAST PEORIA — Cliff Hale is a Vietnam combat veteran, a man who served in the brown-water navy.

But he's on a very different mission at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in East Peoria.

"Greet the kids when they get off the school bus in the morning," said Hale, 73, of Morton. "Join them at recess. Help them learn how to count. Stand with them and recite the Pledge of Allegiance in the morning.

"That's what I do. I love it."

Veterans Day this year was a time of reflection for Hale, as it always is. He is a disabled vet dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Around 12 years ago, I went to Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in East Peoria to volunteer," Hale said. "Well, actually I was heading to another place to volunteer, got lost and mistakenly ended up at Woodrow Wilson. I told them I was there for the volunteer position, and they didn't know what I was talking about.

"But they didn't let me leave, either. They made a position for me, and I have witnessed little kindergartners grow into young adults and graduate from high school. I went to school all those years to help the kids.

"A lot of kids come from tough situations there, raised by single parents, or grandparents or relatives. I wanted to help them.

"What I found is, they helped me more than I could ever help them. They lift me up."

THE U.S.S. HENRY COUNTY

Hale served in Vietnam on the U.S.S. Henry County, which had a crew of about 75 and was tasked with navigating the rivers in Vietnam.

"We carried ammo to our troops, 105 and 155 shells," Hale said. "I was in I-Corps, the northernmost zone, right on the border and within range of the North Vietnamese artillery.

"We called it the Killing Fields.

"I served in 1967 and 1968 there, and we ended up right in the middle of the Tet Offensive.

"I was part of something that took the lives of many people. Nothing I do is a big deal. I live with the thought that no matter how small the thing you do, if it's a good thing, you should do it.

"We think we're tough guys. We are not. When the day comes that we face our demons, we cry like babies.

"And when we talk of combat soldiers, we would be remiss not to include our families who have also lived with and endured our problems. They spent hours worrying about us back then, and to this day. Their story is just as important as ours."

'HERO WITH A PURPLE HEART'

Hale is part of a Vietnam veterans group that meets on Mondays to talk about their experiences, and coping with PTSD and other issues.

Sometimes, he brings guys from that therapy group with him to school. The kids love the visits. The vets do, too.

"I brought Wayne Webb with me last week to spend a day with the kids, and I could hardly get him to leave, he loved it so much," Hale said. "Wayne Webb has quite a story. Courage. Strength. Refusing to give up.

"I asked him once, 'Did you ever cry while in Vietnam?' He just looked down and very softly said, 'Wolf-Dieter Dietz.'"

Webb, an Army man in the 7th Combat Engineer Battalion attached to the 5th Infantry Division, flew over as part of a group tasked with preparing things for the main unit that was to follow.

"When we landed in Da Nang, we immediately came under missile and mortar attack," Webb said via a statement relayed by Hale. "Welcome to South Vietnam. Little did we know what was in store for us."

Webb was at Quang Tri Province combat base in South Vietnam, a battalion-sized unit about 10 miles from the demilitarized zone.

On Sept. 4, 1968, he was at an outlook post when he was in a half-track and a rocket-propelled grenade hit his unit. "The fellow soldier in front of him — Wolf-Dieter Dietz — lost his head, literally," Hale said. "The rest of his body fell back into Wayne's arms. Wayne suffered shrapnel wounds and traumatic brain injury. He is a hero with a Purple Heart."

Webb also earned a Bronze Star that day. The citation reads that Webb, while wounded, grabbed an M-60 machine gun and broke the ambush.

But Webb, a Manito resident, is dying. Hale says Webb has lung cancer from Agent Orange.

"It's in his bones now," Hale said. "It's gonna kill him, and he knows it. Maybe next week, next month, next year.

"But he faces it, and watching him spend time with those kids, it's the happiest I've seen him."

Webb dealt with war protestors when he came home from Vietnam. Hale remembers his own ride home in total silence from St. Louis to Peoria.

'THEY JUST LOVE US'

Hale says of his therapy group, "They are a good bunch of guys. I've taken several of them to see the kids.

"The kids don't judge us. They just love us."

The feeling is mutual.

Woodrow Wilson Principal Derek Schulze says Hale is part of the foundation of the school. He's become an institution.

"Our school would not be what it is today if not for Mr. Hale," Schulze said. "His compassion for students and staff and generosity toward all of us have made a huge impact on our school culture.

"He has told me he comes to spend time here as therapy for himself. But he refuses to take credit for the effect he has on us."

