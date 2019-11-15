PEKIN — Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress is running for the Illinois Senate.

The former county Republican chairwoman announced Friday that she'll seek her party's nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Dave Koehler next fall.

“We need a new voice in Springfield; a voice that represents the hard-working residents of the 46th District," Burress said in a statement announcing her candidacy. "As a working mom who has devoted my life to raising a family and serving my community, I believe I can bring that new voice to the Illinois Senate.”

Her priorities would include fighting public corruption, being a responsible steward of taxpayer funds, and working to guarantee constitutional rights and freedoms, she said in her statement of candidacy.

Koehler has held that office since 2006.

Burress has been treasurer since 2010, and also has served as a township trustee. She raised two children with her husband, the late Bob Burress, a former Pekin police chief.

The primary election is March 17.