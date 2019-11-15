A police investigation led to the indictment Thursday of a Pekin man on a meth sales charge punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Raymond Long, 36, remained held Friday on $85,000 bond on a Class X charge of delivering methamphetamine. He’s set to enter a plea on Nov. 21.

Pekin detectives equipped a confidential source equipped with a small camera and microphone and $550 in cash before the source entered Long’s Pekin home last June 24, a prosecutor’s court affidavit stated.

The source returned to the officers with no money but a package containing about 25 grams of meth in crystal form, the affidavit stated.

The indictment came after Long’s arrest in late October.