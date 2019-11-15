PEKIN — A Peoria man will serve a strict probation term for his severe, drunken beating of his South Pekin girlfriend last June.

Jeremy Lyles, 33, was given credit for his time in custody, amounting to all but a week of the 141-day jail term he also received Nov. 8 for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and by strangling. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 26.

He’ll serve 30 months of probation with special conditions that include drug and alcohol counseling.

The victim told police Lyles choked and beat her in “more places than she could remember,” breaking her nose and causing bleeding behind her eyes, a prosecutor’s court affidavit stated. She said Lyles had been drinking all day and “went off on her” for no reason she knew.

Police arrested Lyles on June 27 in the woman’s home after her 911 call. They found her with multiple cuts and bruises and Lyles’ clothes spattered with blood, the affidavit stated.