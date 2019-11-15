PEKIN — A link between the past and the present. A celebration of the rich history of the Pekin boys basketball program.

"And a fun night for good causes,," said Cole Stoner, who ticked off the reasons why he organized an alumni game that will be part of the annual Red/White Night for Pekin boys basketball Nov. 23 in Hawkins Gym.

Seventeen ex-Dragons, including Stoner, have said they'll play in the alumni game, which is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

Here are the other 16 alumni players:

* Brian Berndt

* Austin Cash

* Jeremy Crouch

* Brandon Dietrich

* Zach Fuelberth

* Nathaniel Ivory

* Kevin Jones

* Trent McClain

* Ben McLouth

* Ben Mooney

* Todd Peterson

* J.T. Ramsey

* Specer Saal

* Joe Stoner

* Josh Tilstra

* Nate Webb

Stoner said recent surgery will prevent Ryan Maas from playing, but he plans to be at the game.

Crouch, a former Bradley star, will be inducted into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame on Jan. 22.

Requirements to play in the Pekin alumni game are being a Pekin graduate from 2015 or earlier, and earning a boys basketball letter as a senior.

Interested in playing? Contact Stoner at cstoner@pekinhigh,net. Stoner said he checks that email address regularly.

There's never an admission charge for Red/White Night.

But because the alumni game is a fundraiser, donations will be accepted at the door for scholarships for Pekin students (not necessarily athletes) funded by alumni and the KB Strong Foundation, created in honor of former Washington boys basketball coach Kevin Brown, who died June 11 from brain cancer.

The foundation raises funds for brain cancer research.

Concession stand proceeds will be added to the fundraising coffers, as will a half-court shot contest at halftime of the alumni game.

Shots will be $1 apiece. The first three shooters to make a half-court shot will win a $250 gift certificate from Steger's Furniture in Pekin.

Stoner is hoping ex-Pekin boys basketball players who don't play in the alumni game will fill the stands.

He'd also like to see former Fire Pit members, and ex-cheerleaders, pom pom squad and pep band members come to the game.

The alumni teams haven't been selected yet and neither have the coaches.

There will be referees for the game, said Stoner, who was the Pekin boys basketball sophomore coach the past six seasons.

"I grew up with Pekin basketball," said Stoner, a 2006 Pekin grad. "It means a lot to me."

Marshall Stoner, Cole's grandfather, was the Pekin boys basketball coach from 1974-81. Joe Stoner, Cole's father, was the Pekin boys basketball coach from 1996-2006 and was Cole's coach.

Also the Pekin boys cross country coach, Cole Stoner is not coaching basketball this season so he'll have more time to spend with his family.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.