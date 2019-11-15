EUREKA — A graduate of Eureka College is to become the school's initial director of fine-arts advancement and recruitment.

Mary Finch, a Eureka native, has spent the past 22 years as a member of the San Francisco Opera Chorus, according to a news release the college issued Friday.

Finch is to lead Eureka fine-arts fundraising, help identify and recruit prospective students and help develop and operate education sessions for high school audiences. She also is to direct the college's dormant summer arts festival, which is to be revived in 2021.

"I am thrilled to be able to say that I will go from one dream job to another," Finch stated in the release. "So looking forward to being home at Eureka College."

Finch graduated in 1984 from Eureka College and in 1980 from Eureka High School. She also received a master's degree from Bradley University in Peoria.

A soprano, Finch appeared in more than 90 San Francisco Opera productions, including as a soloist in "Sweeney Todd," "Showboat" and "Tosca."