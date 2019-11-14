Peoria has improved its standings again on an annual list of cities for African Americans to live.

Once ranked worst on the listing produced by 247wallst.com, the metropolitan area has gradually improved its standing in the data collected and analyzed — in a formula that is not detailed — by the site, an online aggregator.

It is ranked seventh this year. Last year, Peoria was listed as fifth.

Danville is ranked higher, at fifth, among Illinois cities. Springfield is listed as ninth and Rockford as eighth. Kankakee is 12th.

The Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area in Wisconsin is listed as the worst, followed by Racine, Wis.