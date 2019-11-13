Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, Nov. 13.

It still was cold out this AM, but not quite as bad as Tuesday. Almost bikini weather, comparatively speaking.

The temperature in Peoria as of about 7 a.m. was 13 degrees officially. That's pretty cold, but 24 hours earlier, it was 5 degrees.

That mark set a record for lowest temperature ever recorded on a Nov. 12 in Peoria. The high temp Tuesday was 18. That tied a coldest-high record first set 108 years ago.

Springfield reported the same highs and lows Tuesday as did Peoria. Records were set in each case.

For a Nov. 13 in Peoria, the coldest low is 5 and the coldest high is 22, both set in 1986. Neither of those marks appeared endangered Wednesday. The high was expected to reach 30 degrees.

But it's still going to feel pretty chilly outside. Wind chills were expected to range between 7 and minus-3, but the value at 7 a.m. was minus-4.

All in all, it ain't quite fall, weather-wise. But a warmup, relatively speaking, is on the way.

High temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees for the weekend. Lows are to be in the mid-20s.

A 20 percent chance of snow was expected Wednesday night in Peoria, but otherwise the next four days appear clear. And it won't be quite as windy, either.

By the middle of next week, conditions around Peoria are expected to become more seasonal, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Does all this early-winter climate mean we'll have at least a week or two of 50s and 30s in January? Don't bet on it.

At least the song heard on the way to work has a spring-like feel. Or perhaps a nausea-like feel.