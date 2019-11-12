Reba McEntire appears ready to perform next year in Peoria.

The country music superstar is scheduled for a concert May 8 at the Peoria Civic Center, according to an announcement posted Tuesday on her website.

The Peoria date was about a dozen new ones for McEntire during a stretch that begins March 20 in Evansville, Ind.

Among other locations on the tour are Rosemont; Green Bay, Wis.; and Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Civic Center had no additional information Tuesday, including anything about ticket sales, according to a facility representative.

The 64-year-old McEntire has had 42 No. 1 singles and 16 No. 1 albums. She also has been a film and stage actress and starred in a self-titled television situation comedy.

In August, McEntire performed at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.