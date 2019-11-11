Public parking and street closure details have been announced for the Festival of Lights parade.

What is a festival without a parade? In East Peoria, that question won't need an answer.

The Festival of Lights parade is back on Nov. 16, and the city has announced accompanying public parking and street closure details as well.

The Parade of Lights will start at the intersection of East Washington Street and Dolans Lane, and will continue along Washington Street, turning left at the intersection with Camp Street.

The floats will turn right from Washington onto Taylor Street and continue along Taylor in front of Central Junior High School, ending at Taylor Street and Springfield Road at the U.S. Post Office.

Spectator parking will be available at the Festival Building, 2200 E. Washington St.; East Peoria Community High School, 1401 E. Washington St.; Fon du Lac Park District Administration Building near the intersection of Washington Street and Veterans Drive; and Central Junior High School on Taylor Street.

Spectators who park at the junior high school and anywhere along Taylor Street will need to have their vehicles remain parked until the Santa Claus float has passed by, marking the end of the parade.

Handicapped parking will be available along Taylor Street in areas designated with handicap signage.

During the parade, Taylor Street and the roads along the Washington Street route of the Parade of Lights will be closed to traffic at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

Springfield Road will be closed to all traffic from its intersection with Taylor Street to North Main Street from 4 p.m., Nov. 16 until 4 p.m., Nov. 18. Access will be open to the CVS Pharmacy and Long John Silver’s and A&W restaurants located at Springfield Road and North Main Street.

A downloadable map of the parade route is available on www.folepi.org. For more information, call toll free 1-855-833-5327.