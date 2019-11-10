Marriages
Peoria County
Ana N. Cochran, 27; Christian Gaviria, 34; both of Peoria.
Emily A. Fletcher, 30, Brimfield; Andrew D. Mathias, 29, Elmwood.
Brandon J. Jackson, 23, Peoria; Silondwayinkosi M. Ndlela, 21, Edwards.
Ashli N. Silverthorn, 29, West Peoria; Lynsey N.J. Kelly, 26, Yates City.
Quintero M. Garcia, 44; Cassandra R. Sutton, 29; both of Peoria.
Lamar Lowe, 49; Terry T. Buntley, 57; both of Peoria.
Cameron J. Polansky, 32; Simangaliso N. Dhliwayo, 40; both of Peoria.
Elizabeth M. Willford, 24, Edelstein; Matthew D. Winkelmann, 22, Wheaton.
Divorces
Peoria County
Wagner, Chad M. and Dara M.
Harlan, Magan V. and Bryan T.
Rowe, Bryanna S. and Tyler E.
Turkson, Lawrence and Jemimah
Spence, Anton D. and Heather S.
Herrmann, Jason L. and Jessica L.
Causey, Tanicia and JT Toombs
Anderson, Kara E. and Christopher L.
Mueller, Renee M. and Jonathan G.