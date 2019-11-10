PEORIA — Veterans Day will honor the brave, and also, if weather forecasts hold up, test the resolve of those who brave the weather.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln on Sunday night said the cold front expected in central Illinois has arrived — and that moisture associated with it will follow overnight.

With most Veterans Day activities planned for 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Monday in central Illinois, what might conditions be like?

"Snow should start falling between 3-5 a.m. Monday morning, and driving in the early hours could be a bit tough," said an NWS forecaster in Lincoln. "We expect 2-3 inches of snow in the Peoria area, and snowfall should move out of the region by 3 p.m. Monday."

Temperatures should drop into the low 20s by lunch hour, and bottom out at 20 by evening. Blustery winds are expected out of the north.

"Everyone is talking about the snow," the forecaster said. "But the bigger issue, really, is going to be the temperatures and wind chills."

Especially on Tuesday, when, for instance, there is a high school all-star soccer match scheduled in Peoria at 6:30 p.m.

"Temperatures will fall to single digits around 4-5 a.m. on Tuesday, and with wind chills factored in, it will feel like minus 5 in early morning hours," the forecaster said. "The high temperature for the day should be 20, in the afternoon. By evening, it will likely fall to 15-17 degrees."

Temperatures are expected to be in the teens on Wednesday morning, with wind chills forcing a feels-like temperature of single digits.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory from midnight Monday through noon Monday for central and west central Illinois.

Watch for slippery road conditions Monday morning, and winds gusting up to 30 mph.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

