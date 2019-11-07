Dunlap co-op won the Mid-Ilini Invitational girls swimming and diving meet.

That's not news. The Eagles now have won the meet 11 years in a row.

What's newsworthy at the meet is which team finishes in second place.

This year, it was Washington co-op. The Panthers won two events Saturday at Pekin and were the runners-up in the team standings with 340 points.

Dunlap, which won the other 10 events, had 511 points.

Pekin co-op landed in third place with 245 points. Metamora co-op (161) and Canton (7) rounded out the team standings.

Washington is a co-op team with East Peoria and Morton. Tremont is Pekin's co-op partner.

"We finished where I thought we would finish," said Pekin coach Christine Dunn. "Some of our girls dropped their times."

The Dragons were again without 500 freestyle specialist Sami Curtis, who is injured.

Dunn said Curtis could be back in time for the Nov. 16 sectional meet at Normal West, but it would be in her other top event, the 50 freestyle.

Pekin's best finish in an event at the Mid-Illini meet was a second-place effort by Sophia Sumer in the 100 breaststroke.

The Mid-Illini does not sanction girls swimming and diving as a conference sport because at least six teams are needed. That's why the de facto conference meet is called an invitational.

Here are the winners of each event at the Mid-Illini meet Saturday and how Pekin girls fared:

200 medley relay: 1. Dunlap Taylor Weaver, Grace DiGiallonardo, Kelly Ryan, Jaycee Weeks) 1:58.26; 3. Pekin (Tierra Schoedel, Sophia Sumer, Lexi Jarvill, Natalie Johnson) 2:01.49; 7. Pekin (Sarah Arseneau, Alison Neiukirk, Jena Sellers, Kayla Walsh) 2:20.09.

200 freestyle: 1. Sophia Spolidorio (Dunlap) 1:59.67; 5. Lexi Jarvill (Pekin) 2:08.34; 10. Darri Stuber (Pekin) 2:23.49; Cheyenne Wyrick (Pekin) 2:31.97.

200 IM: 1. Taylor Weaver (Dunlap) 2:16.63; 5. Sophia Sumer (Pekin) 2:30.43; 10. Sarah Arseneau (Pekin) 2:53.66.

50 freestyle: 1. Jaycee Weeks (Dunlap) :26.20; 3. Natalie Johnson (Pekin) :26.30; 9. Kayla Walsh (Pekin) :29.00; 12. Rylee Caldwell (Pekin) :36.02.

Diving: 1. Grace Jenkins (Washington) 382.70 points.

100 butterfly: 1. Lotti Duerger (Washington) 1:02.00; 4. Lexi Jarvill (Pekin) 1:06.22; 6. Jenna Sellers (Pekin) 1:13.37; 10. Lydia Schallenberger (Pekin) 1:33.59.

100 freestyle: 1. Annie Pollard (Dunlap) :57.47; 3. Natalie Johnson (Pekin) :59.25; 9. Cheyenne Wyrick (Pekin) 1:08.38.

500 freestyle: 1. Sophia Spolidorio (Dunlap) 5:22.79; 8. Darri Stuber (Pekin) 6:16.90; 10. Alison Neiukirk (Pekin) 6:48.39; 11. Kayla Walsh (Pekin) 6:59.54.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Dunlap (Annie Pollard, Tatum Hussey, Anna Bowers, Jaycee Weeks) 1:45.32; 3. Pekin (Sophia Sumer, Jena Sellers, Lexi Jarvill, Natalie Johnson) 1:47.16; 7. Pekin (Rylee Caldwell, Avery Lay, Cheyenne Wyrick, Darri Stuber) 2:14.67.

100 backstroke: 1. Taylor Weaver (Dunlap) 1:02.58; 4. Tierra Schoedel (Pekin) 1:09.57; 10. Sarah Arseneau (Pekin) 1:21.95; 11. Lydia Schallenberger (Pekin) 1:32.47.

100 breaststroke: 1. Grace DiGiallonardo (Dunlap) 1:13.88; 2. Sophia Sumer (Pekin) 1:15.41; 7. Jena Sellers (Pekin) 1:20.36; 11. Sophia Thompson (Pekin) 1:41.75.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Dunlap (Annie Pollard, Sophia Spolidorio, Taylor Weaver, Anna Bowers) 3:51.26; 6. Pekin (Kayla Walsh, Darri Stuber, Alison Neiukirk, Cheyenne Wyrick) 4:28.82; 7. Pekin (Lydia Schallenberger, Avery Lay, Aleda Piro, Sarah Arseneau) 5:15.70.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.