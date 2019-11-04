PEORIA — An impromptu, in-home lap dance led to the beating of a South Peoria man, according to a Peoria police report.

About 2 a.m. Wednesday, Peoria police were called to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center regarding a man who had bruising and swelling to his right eye. Earlier that night, the 25-year-old had been at his residence on West Lincoln Avenue, which for two months he has shared with a female roommate whose name he does not know, the report stated. The report did not describe their relationship aside from "roommate."

Visiting that night was the roomate's sister, along with a male cousin, the report stated. All four were "hanging out and drinking," the report stated.

At one point, the sister "began to perform a lap dance" on the 25-year-old. Meantime, the male cousin advised that "she was not doing it right," the report stated.

Soon thereafter, she stopped the performance and went to the restroom, then the 25-year-old's bedroom, the report stated. At that, the male cousin became irate and slugged the 25-year-old repeatedly in the face.

The victim said he did not understand why he had been punched. However, he said he did not wish to pursue charges.