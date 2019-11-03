MORTON — Jefferson Square will be getting new lighting and more landscaping.

Jefferson Square? That's what the village is calling the former Morton Apostolic Christian Church parking lot at 225 E. Jefferson St., near the downtown business area, the village now owns.

ANJ Electric of Morton will install new light poles in the parking lot, which has more than 200 spaces.

Krumholz Brothers Landscaping of Peoria will plant greenery in the parking lot islands and along the walkway between the parking lot and North Third Avenue.

ANJ and Krumholz Brothers were the low bidders for the work. The Village Board approved ANJ's bid of $81,060 and Krumholz Brothers' bid of $76,500.

The village purchased the church property for $625,000 in 2015, with help from the Morton School District.

The school district contributed $220,000 toward the purchase price so it could continue to use parking spaces for Jefferson Elementary School staff and visitors. The school is across the street from the parking lot.

The village's $405,000 portion of the purchase price came from business district sales tax and hotel/motel tax revenue.

After the village's purchase, the historic 30,000-square-foot church — built in 1913 and renovated in 1989 — was torn down and converted into 3.2 acres of green space by the church for use by the village and a new church was built at 2177 Veterans Road.

While there are no plans to close 91-year-old Jefferson School, the school district would receive $150,000 from the village if the school closes before Nov. 1, 2035 and $100,000 if it closes after that date.

