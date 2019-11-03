Sunday

Nov 3, 2019 at 2:58 PM


MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

* Scott Ambrose, 36; Nichole Durham, 33; both Pekin.

* Jacob Alt, 22; Alyssa Adkins, 24; both Roanoke.

* James Dawson, 39, Pekin; Roberta Cosgrove, 39, East Peoria.

* Derek Derrickson, 28; Tara Tankersley, 28; both Peoria.

* Sean Flavin, 33; Priscilla Christianson, 26; both Romeoville.

* Jimmy Johnson, 30; Danielle Homerin, 33; both Pekin.

* Matthew Jones, 28, Metamora; Rachel Russell, 28, Peoria.

* James Laur, 61, Morton; Sarah Laur, 62, Peoria Heights.

* Nicholas Learn, 34; Katie Husmann, 34; both Peoria.

* Wallace McCreary, 35, Peoria; Regina Schacherbauer, 52, Green Valley.

* Scott Mattingly, 44; Xiaoxing Wang, 46; both Peoria.

* Samuel Pennell, 26; Chloe Roland, 18; both Pekin.

* Joseph Rayborn, 54; Donna Murdock, 49; both Pekin.

* Arthur Reynolds, 50, Tulsa, Okla.; Marcia Snoe, 49, Creve Coeur.

* Christopher Reynolds, 28, Kankakee; Ashley Wagner, 27, Buckingham.

* Justin Robbins, 52; Christina Barger, 44; both South Pekin.

* Earl Smith, 43; Heather Hamlet, 38; both Peoria.

* Anthony Voorhees, 30; Tiffany Hancock, 41; both Pekin.

* William Wertz, 48, Marrietta; Margaret Hagen, 48, Lewistown.

* Taylor Wood, 23; Riley Gensel, 23; both Glasford.

 

Woodford County

* Jason Anderson, 42; Carrie Stamm, 44; both Secor.

* Adam Bartlett, 31; Maranda Gray, 27; both East Peoria.

* Scott Curley, 27; Charlotte Iverson, 27; both Minonk.

* Corey Matter, 32; Elizabeth Gravitt, 25; both Minonk.

* Kurt Olsen, 36; Diane Sprague, 33; both Eureka.

* Jacob Romine, 35; Mindy Fett, 33; both Roanoke.

* Philip Schmidgall, 34, Morton; Codee Schlipf, 33, El Paso.

* Kenneth Spencer, 56; Shawn Pentecost, 55; both Eureka.

* Samuel Stasell, 28; Danielle Goodrich, 25; both Flanagan.

* Drew Traver, 32, East Peoria; Erin Vallosio, 29, Washington.

* Richard Winkler, 66; Michele Adele, 48; both Groveland.

 

DIVORCES

Tazewell County

* Anglin, Patricia and John.

* Beal, Brooke and Rigdon, Coleman.

* Donley, Destiny and Tyler.

* Donley, Stephanie and Jacob.

* Guilford, Jill and John.

* Hall, Katherine and Gale.

* Jordan, Georgenia and Richard.

* Ledford, Stacy and Chris.

* Mitchell, Emily and Travis.

* Nash, Tonya and Mark.

* Pothast, Marsha and Travis.

* Taylor, Weston and Stephanie.

* Wilson, Chad and Shawna.

 

Woodford County

* Gafford, Velara and Samuel.