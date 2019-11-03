MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
* Scott Ambrose, 36; Nichole Durham, 33; both Pekin.
* Jacob Alt, 22; Alyssa Adkins, 24; both Roanoke.
* James Dawson, 39, Pekin; Roberta Cosgrove, 39, East Peoria.
* Derek Derrickson, 28; Tara Tankersley, 28; both Peoria.
* Sean Flavin, 33; Priscilla Christianson, 26; both Romeoville.
* Jimmy Johnson, 30; Danielle Homerin, 33; both Pekin.
* Matthew Jones, 28, Metamora; Rachel Russell, 28, Peoria.
* James Laur, 61, Morton; Sarah Laur, 62, Peoria Heights.
* Nicholas Learn, 34; Katie Husmann, 34; both Peoria.
* Wallace McCreary, 35, Peoria; Regina Schacherbauer, 52, Green Valley.
* Scott Mattingly, 44; Xiaoxing Wang, 46; both Peoria.
* Samuel Pennell, 26; Chloe Roland, 18; both Pekin.
* Joseph Rayborn, 54; Donna Murdock, 49; both Pekin.
* Arthur Reynolds, 50, Tulsa, Okla.; Marcia Snoe, 49, Creve Coeur.
* Christopher Reynolds, 28, Kankakee; Ashley Wagner, 27, Buckingham.
* Justin Robbins, 52; Christina Barger, 44; both South Pekin.
* Earl Smith, 43; Heather Hamlet, 38; both Peoria.
* Anthony Voorhees, 30; Tiffany Hancock, 41; both Pekin.
* William Wertz, 48, Marrietta; Margaret Hagen, 48, Lewistown.
* Taylor Wood, 23; Riley Gensel, 23; both Glasford.
Woodford County
* Jason Anderson, 42; Carrie Stamm, 44; both Secor.
* Adam Bartlett, 31; Maranda Gray, 27; both East Peoria.
* Scott Curley, 27; Charlotte Iverson, 27; both Minonk.
* Corey Matter, 32; Elizabeth Gravitt, 25; both Minonk.
* Kurt Olsen, 36; Diane Sprague, 33; both Eureka.
* Jacob Romine, 35; Mindy Fett, 33; both Roanoke.
* Philip Schmidgall, 34, Morton; Codee Schlipf, 33, El Paso.
* Kenneth Spencer, 56; Shawn Pentecost, 55; both Eureka.
* Samuel Stasell, 28; Danielle Goodrich, 25; both Flanagan.
* Drew Traver, 32, East Peoria; Erin Vallosio, 29, Washington.
* Richard Winkler, 66; Michele Adele, 48; both Groveland.
DIVORCES
Tazewell County
* Anglin, Patricia and John.
* Beal, Brooke and Rigdon, Coleman.
* Donley, Destiny and Tyler.
* Donley, Stephanie and Jacob.
* Guilford, Jill and John.
* Hall, Katherine and Gale.
* Jordan, Georgenia and Richard.
* Ledford, Stacy and Chris.
* Mitchell, Emily and Travis.
* Nash, Tonya and Mark.
* Pothast, Marsha and Travis.
* Taylor, Weston and Stephanie.
* Wilson, Chad and Shawna.
Woodford County
* Gafford, Velara and Samuel.