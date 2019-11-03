Health check

The Wellmobile will be at the Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap, from 8 to 10 a.m. Get your cholesterol, blood pressure, and spirometry (lung function) checked for free. The cholesterol check requires an 8-12 hour fast.

Latin for homeschoolers

Homeschool students can unlock the secrets of Latin prefixes, roots and suffixes at 10 a.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Students will use games, songs, group support and food to remember how to build vocabulary by learning Latin roots. To register, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org or call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Sign and sing

The Pekin Public Library's "Sign and Sing Storytime" will be at 10:15 a.m. in the library's Youth Services Department, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program designed for children 5 and younger. It's free. For more information, call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Remembering Vietnam

A Vietnam War commemoration and pinning ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Humana, 2601 W. Lake Ave., Peoria.

Retired teachers meet

The Peoria Area Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Barrack's Cater Inn, 1224 W. Pioneer Parkway. Topics include Aligning of Reading for Reading Buddies The 10,000-book drive to stock Little Free Libraries and projects that impact Peoria Public Schools students. Social time begins at 11 a.m.

Blood drive

St. Ann's Catholic Church will host a community blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church hall, 1009 S. Louisa St. To donate, please call 472-3524 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 60952.

Book bingo

Adult patrons can play bingo, enjoy snacks and win books from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Alpha Park Public Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville. To register, visit www.alphapark.org or call 697-3822, Ext. 13.

Family game time

* Children ages 6-10 and their caregivers can play a variety of games from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's Main Branch, 107 NE Monroe.

* Celebrate International Games Week with a session of Scrabble from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's McClure Branch, 315 W. McClure Ave.

Beginners yoga

Betsy from the Yoga Projekt will present a beginners yoga class at 5:15 p.m. at the Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. A few mats will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own. All patrons ages 15 and older are welcome.

Genealogy for beginners

Learn about beginning your family history search using local and online resources from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway.

Volunteer tutors needed

Learn how to become a volunteer tutor from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe. This is the first in a series of four scheduled workshops by ROE Adult Literacy. For more information, email jmeisinger@peoriaroe.org or call 472-2468.

Marvel movie trivia

Marvel movie fans ages 8 and up can enjoy a trivia competition at 6:30 p.m. at the Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. Refreshments will be provided, along with prizes for the winning team. For more information, visit www.fondulaclibrary.org or call 699-3917.

Mystery book club

The An Hour to Kill Book Club will discuss "The Widow" by Fiona Barton from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

Miracle birth

Area author Bonnie Engstrom will speak at 6:30 p.m. at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, Eureka. Engstrom will share the story of her son’s stillbirth and how, through the intercession of Venerable Fulton Sheen and for the glory of God, he came back to life after being without a pulse for 61 minutes. Engstrom will also discuss the process of the Pope Francis-approved miracle being submitted to the Vatican for Sheen’s beatification. Her book, "61 Minutes to a Miracle," will be available for sale and signing following the program for $15. The program is free, but space is limited. To register, call 467-2922.

Fantasy lecture

Ecuadorian artist Eduardo Villacís will present "Using Lies to Tell Truth" at 7 p.m. at Becker Auditorium of the Donald B. Cerf Center at Eureka College. Villacís will discuss how imaginary worlds and alternative realities — sometimes dismissed as mere escapist fantasy — can be used to examine social, existential and ecological issues from perspectives that are often more accessible than realist approaches. The artist will use examples from his own work to demonstrate the role that fantasy can play to help us achieve a more critical understanding of dominant historical narrative and our place within it. The lecture is free and open to the public.

Cookbook club

The Alpha Park Public Library's Cookbook Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at the library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville. This month's meeting will focus on Thanksgiving. Bring a copy of your favorite recipe, and a sample if you wish, to share with other members.

