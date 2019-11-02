One of the best things about attending a U.S. Open tournament is that you get to see just how tough the lane conditions are, even for the bowlers who survived the 56-game format and reached the TV finals.

It makes you appreciate just how good the players are!

Anybody who watched the TV finals on Wednesday night, held at Victory Lanes in Mooresville, N.C., saw this year’s probable PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte struggle to a 148. Then Anthony Simonsen lost to eventual winner Francois Lavoie with a 164.

In the title match, Lavoie cruised past tournament leader Sean Rash, 221-172.

And Rash averaged almost two full pins a game better than any other player in the 144-person field to make his first appearance in the televised finals of a U.S. Open.

What many people didn’t see was that the scores in the TV finals were indicative of how tough the lanes played throughout the event. The lanes were brutal!

PBA champion Ronnie Russell, who has rolled a televised 300 game, opened the cashers' round with a 105. In the final round of match play, Simonsen started with 147 and 143.

After the telecast, Rash said that the lanes did not play like they had played all week. But he did not practice on the TV pair until throwing his six balls allowed just prior to the title match.

He stood behind the bleachers during the first match to see where Bill O’Neill (who finished fifth) and Simonsen were playing the lanes.

I was in the stands for the finals, along with most of the other members of the USBC Hall of Fame Committee.

USBC Hall of Famer Bill Spigner and I spent most of the telecast figuring out how the bowlers should adjust to the lane conditions, where they should play, and if they should change balls.

It was fun watching them do a lot of the things we discussed.

Prior to the telecast, I had predicted to some of the other committee members that by the time Rash got on the lanes, Belmonte and Simonsen already would have blown up the shot. Rash, basically, would have nowhere to go to adjust. If he played left, the ball would not make it back to the 1-3 pocket. And if he moved right, the ball would hook past his intended target.

Lavoie, who rolled a 300 on his way to winning the 2016 U.S. Open, used an older ball, the Roto Grip Idol, and kept it in play with a basic game that he said saved his season.

Early in the year, Lavoie said he had made some changes to his game to try and increase his rev rate, which is toward the lower end of the scale.

So, he went back to his old game, keeping it simple, and it paid off.

TOO MUCH FUN

In case fans didn’t notice, PBA Deputy Commissioner Kirk von Krueger, who was making announcements during the telecast, was having a little too much fun pronouncing Lavoie’s name.

I called him out on it after the show, and he readily admitted it. In fact, he said he had to hold back from calling Lavoie “Frankie” to add to his enjoyment.

TOUGH DUO

Kenyon Sanders and TJ Lewis took home the top prize of $1,200 last Sunday at the Halloween Doubles tournament at Landmark Lanes.

They qualified sixth for the two-game Baker-format bracket finals, but beat the teams of Dan Rogers and Ryan Driskill (503-436), and Tony DeVita and Vince Pollard Jr. (443-433) to reach the title match.

Sanders and Lewis gave up 31 pins of handicap, but still beat Eric Lilienthal and Neil Hoback, 484-461 for the title.

Rick Kidd and Dusty Hopkins led the 50-team field by 120 pins, including 72 pins of handicap.

