MACOMB — A fire early Saturday in downtown Macomb resulted in the death of one person, authorities said.

The fire began around 4:30 a.m. in a two-story building in the 100 block of North Campbell Street.

A victim was found in a second-floor apartment, according to the Macomb Fire Department. That person was the only one in the building at the time.

The victim received medical treatment but died at the scene. The fire department did not reveal the victim's identity.

No fire cause had been determined. A damage estimate was not available.

A small office occupied the first floor of the building, according to the fire department.