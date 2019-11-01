GALESBURG —After a nearly 10 hour long standoff, the male subject at 1749 E. Main Street has turned himself in to police without incident at 11:50 a.m.

Witnesses and police say the standoff started around 2:15 a.m. today. On the scene around 9:45 a.m., police could be seen with weapons drawn at a residence on the north side of the street, across from Southards Carwash.

Police say the situation arose from a domestic disturbance with a weapon at 1749 E. Main Street.

According to a 10:57 a.m. press release from the Galesburg Police Department, officers were able to evacuate all occupants of the home except for a white male subject reported to have a handgun making threats to harm himself and his families if officers were to enter the residence. Neighbors on all sides of the residence were also notified and given the opportunity to evacuate.

Officers, with the assistance of the Knox County Sheriff's office, set up a perimeter around the residence and have continued attempts to have a dialog with the subject inside and resolve the situation in a satisfactory manner for all involved.

Galesburg Police officers were able to reestablish contact with the male subject inside the residence at 1749 E. Main Street, who turned himself in shortly afterwards.