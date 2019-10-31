Wednesday’s meeting of the Tazewell County Board focused primarily on the county’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget.

Amendments to the proposed budget included changes to projected general fund and Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund expenses. The board unanimously voted to approve an amended FY-20 budget of $73,843,335. In thanking the board members and county employees for their work on the budget, County Board Vice Chairman Timothy Neuhauser said that, based on the comparative tax rate of Illinois’ 102 counties, Tazewell County remains a great value.

“We do have a $73 million budget, but I think the taxpayers are being well served by what we do with it and the stewardship you provide,” he said. “There was a lot of information we had to exchange and go through. But I do appreciate everyone’s input.”

In other business, the board unanimously approved replacement hires for the Supervisor of Assessments Office and the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. County Board members Mary Jo Holford, Toni Minton, Nancy Proehl and Frank Sciortino were absent.

Before the meeting adjourned, Board member Russ Crawford called on his colleagues to join him in congratulating Minton and Board member Bill Atkins for their recent completion of a leadership program developed by the University of Illinois and the United Counties Council of Illinois.