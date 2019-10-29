A man was killed Monday in Bureau County when he became trapped in a grain bin, authorities said.

Laverne Molln, 57, of rural Walnut was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, a farm at 24198 Illinois Route 92 a few miles east of Ohio.

According to Bureau County Coroner Janice Wamhoff, Molln was wearing a safety rope as he and his son were working at the bin about 12:30 p.m. His son realized something was wrong, went to check on Molln and discovered he was trapped.

Help was summoned. Molln's body was pulled from the bin about 3:30 p.m., Wamhoff said Tuesday.

No other information was available.