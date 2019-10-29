LASALLE — How much money do people jam into their wallets?

In some cases, a lot.

A few days ago, this space told you about a first-time visitor to America who lost his wallet not long after landing at the Peoria airport. Though the wallet contained $3,000, he got it all back.

But $3,000 is nothing compared to what happened recently in LaSalle.

There, wallet went missing.

With $7,000 cash inside.

In February.

This month? It was discovered, and the owner got everything back.

It’s one of the most amazing strokes of luck — and benevolence — you’ll ever hear. LaSalle police officer Brian Camenisch, who looked into the case to make sure everything was on the up-and-up, can barely believe it.

“How many people who found $7,000 would bring in every last cent?” Camenisch says. “There still are good people in the world.”

One is Brian Wrobleski. The 53-year-old has lived his entire life in LaSalle. He grew up less than two blocks from his current dwelling, once the home of his grandparents, in a residential neighborhood on the east edge of the city.

“I’m what people call an East Ender,” Wrobleski says. “Some people consider it the bad side of town. But it’s really not.”

Over time on a patio table in his backyard, he had stacked up a big pile of salvaged 2-by-4s, which he uses for deer stands and buddies use for duck blinds. The pile had grown substantially since the beginning of the year, so two weeks ago he decided to sort through the boards and pluck out nails.

As he got to the bottom of the pile, he spotted an oversized billfold — the kind known as a trucker’s wallet. He said to himself, “I don’t remember owning something like this.”

Wrobleski opened the wallet and spotted a lot of bills. But they were wet, almost to the point of deterioration. So, he brought the wallet inside and gingerly placed the bills on a table, to allow them to dry.

“I thought it was going to be only a couple hundred dollars,” he says.

When the money dried, he noticed most of the bills featured Benjamin Franklin. As he started to count the value, he got past a couple hundred dollars really fast.

“I kept counting, and I thought, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’” he says.

In the end, the total was a stunning $7,000. For just a heartbeat, he considered it a windfall.

“When I realized how much it was, I had it spent in 30 seconds,” he says with a laugh. “But then I thought, ‘I can’t keep it.’”

He shoved the bills and the wallet into a zip-lock bag, then drove to the LaSalle Police Department. He told his story to Officer Camenisch, who — though impressed by Wrobleski’s forthrightness — was shocked by the sum. It’s not often $7,000 shows up in the police station’s lost-and-found. So, Camenisch decided he’d better check things out.

Via the driver’s license in the wallet, Camenisch soon tracked down its owner. The man, a 26-year-old from LaSalle, was floored by the discovery of the wallet and money, which had been missing since February.

The man said he and his fiancee had planned to use the money to pay off a car loan. He never explained why he’d wanted to do so in cash, Camenisch said. However, the man provided documents that proved the couple indeed had withdrawn the money to cover the loan.

But why hadn’t he reported the missing wallet? The man said that he did not know if the wallet had been lost or stolen. Plus, it vanished in one of three places: LaSalle, Mendota or Peoria. With all those variables, he felt his story sounded to vague.

“He didn’t think police could help him,” Camenisch says.

In the end, the story checked out. When Camenisch said the couple could have the money back, the fiancee started crying. They have a young daughter, and money is tight. Through tears, the fiancee said, “You don’t understand how much this is going to help.”

Camenisch can’t say for certain how the wallet ended up under Wrobleski’s wood pile in the heart of winter. Obviously, it didn’t get lost there.

Rather, Camenisch believes the wallet was stolen. Perhaps a teen snagged it, looked inside, got spooked by the massive sum and decided to ditch it. Or, maybe the thief was high or drunk and decided to hide the wallet in a secret spot to retrieve it later — but then forgot the hiding spot.

Somehow, the wallet ended up in Wrobleski’s backyard — and, fortunately, back to the couple.

The couple’s names haven’t been released publicly. But Camenisch connected Wrobleski and The $7,000 Man, who gushed profound thanks. He offered a monetary reward, but Wrobleski declined.

“I told him to put the reward in an education fund for their daughter,” Wrobleski says.

But Wrobleski did agree to accept a small finder’s fee.

“I told him to get me some beer,” Wrobleski says with a chuckle. “I told him that he could get me a 30-pack of Busch.

“He said he’d drop off two or three.”

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.

