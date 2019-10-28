QUINCY — Heartbreaking.

That's the best word to describe what happened to the Pekin boys cross country team the past two seasons in Class 3A regional meets.

The Dragons missed qualifying for sectionals as a team by seven points in 2017 and three points in 2018.

This season was a whole different story.

Pekin won the Class 3A Quincy Regional meet Saturday at Bob Mays Park, and moves on to this weekend's Normal Sectional meet at Maxwell Park.

It's the Dragons' first regional championship in boys cross country since 2002.

"I'd have to say winning the regional was a surprise, especially because we were without one of our top runners (Noah Sivori), who was sick," said fifth-year Pekin coach Cole Stoner.

"I was confident, though, that we would qualify for sectionals," Stoner said. "Our goal was to survive and advance, and we did that. Our mantra is, 'What's next?' regardless of what we do in a race."

Stoner said Sivori wanted to run Saturday to help Seth Kasinger, the lone senior among Pekin's top seven runners, advance to sectionals, but ultimately the decision was made to give Sivori time to rest and recuperate.

Kasinger qualified for sectionals as part of the Pekin team when he was a freshman, but he missed out the last two years. He didn't even go as an individual competitor.

Pekin won the team championship Saturday with 55 points. Second-place Edwardsville had 58.

"Three points has a lot different meaning for us this year," Stoner said, reflecting back to last year's regional meet disappointment.

Belleville East (71), Belleville West (125) O'Fallon (133) and Quincy (146) joined Pekin and Edwardsville in qualifying for sectionals as teams.

Granite City (173), Alton (194) and Collinsville (214) did not qualify.

Here are Pekin's top seven runners Saturday (top five counted in the team score):

6. Jackson Custer (16:22.0)

8. Seth Kasinger (16:31.3)

9. Jonny Blanchard (16:33.0)

11. Drae Heiple (16:36.4)

21. Jeremy Leichtenberg (16:53.3)

24. Huston Gillespie (17:03.3)

30. Russell Sarff (17:13.7)

