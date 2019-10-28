Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Oct. 28.

And what better day of the week for an uplifting story?

A couple of generous customers at a Pekin adult-beverage emporium received national notice last week for the size of a tip they left their favorite bartender.

The $200 tip on a $23 tab was left Oct. 22 at Twisted Spoke Saloon, 251 Derby St.

The following day on the bar's Facebook page, Twisted Spoke representative Dan Steinbach posted a photograph of the receipt.

"Nice way to start the day is seeing something like this," Steinbach wrote. "Come in to do the paperwork from yesterday and see this. Always nice to see someone leave a nice note along with a generous tip."

The post caught the attention of Elise Sole, a reporter from the Yahoo! website. She contacted the bar and eventually got in touch with the lucky bartender, 24-year-old Ashley Bedwell.

"I literally almost cried," Bedwell told Sole about her reaction to the gratuity.

A married couple left the tip. The two had been regular Twisted Spoke patrons at least since Bedwell began work there earlier this year, according to the story.

Typically, the two sit at the bar and chat with Bedwell. On this visit, they asked her if she had purchased a new automobile, because her previous one had been destroyed in an accident two years ago.

Bedwell, who had been walking to work in the interim, apparently replied in the affirmative. But she didn't quite have the money yet for license plates and vehicle registration.

A few hours later, the couple left — and left behind the extra $200. At the bottom of the receipt, one of them wrote: "Thank you, best bartender in Pekin."

"They have always been so nice," Bedwell told Sole.

For all the sturm und drang we see in the national media today about how allegedly awful life can be — in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere — this story reminds us the bad things tend to be anomalies.

The vast majority of folks are trying to do their jobs the best they can every day, Nick in the Morning believes. And by and large, people are good and want to do the right things.

Perhaps not all of them can be as generous as the anonymous Pekin couple. But they can contribute in their own ways, as best they can.

All of a sudden, Monday doesn't seem quite as dreary. Not even after that disaster of a Chicago Bears football game Sunday. And not even after the disaster of a song heard on the way to work.