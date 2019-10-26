FIRST OF TWO PARTS

Ninety years ago, a staggering U.S. stock market finally gave out, losing a quarter of its value in two days — Oct. 28 and 29.

Those dates, Black Monday and Black Tuesday, ushered in the beginning of the Great Depression. Industrial production slowed, jobs became scarce, families went hungry, and it took the nation until the start of World War II to shake off the economic crisis.

But for all of the darkness of the time, the Peoria area actually fared better than some regions.

Part of the reason was growth and expansion at what was then Caterpillar Tractor Co., which had been formed just four years before in a merger.

Persevering during such difficult times required both innovation and strong management, says Caterpillar Inc. archivist Lee Fosburgh.

"During that time period (from 1929 through the depression's end), there was only one year where there was a loss, in 1932," he says.

Diesel's influence

Innovation was at the core of that stability, as Caterpillar became the first company to incorporate diesel engines into its construction equipment.

The first Caterpillar diesel "came out in late 1931, but really by 1933 we were making half the diesel horsepower of the world," Fosburgh says. "That really flipped us from this mid-sized company to moving to a much larger company."

He calls that a "game-changer — everyone was chasing after us."

And the rollout might not have occurred when it did, but for the fact that company leaders placed a premium on research and development, having been impressed by diesel demonstrations dating to 1915. Determined by the late 1920s to perfect the technology, the company spent upward of $1 million — $26 million today, and a substantial share of profits at the time — into the effort.

Doing so had swift effects.

"We flipped the business model — we were really founded as an agriculture company, both (Holt Manufacturing Company) and (C.L. Best Tractor Company)," Fosburgh says. "But with the advent of diesel in 1931, we also came out with the industry-first motor grader. And that flipped us to not just road-building, but earth-moving."

That diversification came at the right time for the demand, particularly as public works projects expanded during the 1930s.

Among the projects where Caterpillar equipment was used was the construction of Hoover Dam — where workers also utilized pre-diesel machinery.

Extensive work on hydroelectric projects and other dams meant machines were spread far and wide, and particularly in the Pacific Northwest, with roles in the construction of Washington's Grand Coulee Dam and the Fort Peck Dam in northeast Montana.

More hydroelectric work also occurred globally, and highway construction in the United States grew with projects like the construction of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

And while the company was moving away from a main focus on agriculture, it still found a market for that equipment in the Soviet Union.

"During the era of collectivization, we were selling track-type tractors and combine harvesters" to the Soviets, Fosburgh says.

Leaders there were trying to move the population from small, peasant-based farming operations onto large, collective farms. In some instances, after getting shipments from Caterpillar, strikingly similar, Soviet-produced machines started to appear, though.

Stabilizing Peoria

Though demand and production were there, thriving would take more years — by the end of the decade and beyond into World War II — "but we got by, and we got by better than most," Fosburgh says.

The production required for that helped stabilize the jobs picture in the Peoria region.

And management flexibility, too, played a role.

"Where you have a fluctuation in orders, our management team had a foresight where they were able to move work around within the workforce to keep people employed," Fosburgh says.

Managers also took pay cuts themselves in the worst of the depression to keep the company moving forward.

As the decade of depression continued, there were other temporary setbacks as war broke out. Sales were heavy across the Middle East, with the largest regional dealer in Tunisia. But with the conflict, those sales were disrupted.

The Lend-Lease Act between the start of World War II and the U.S. entry into the war, though, buoyed the company until the need came for military uses of its products for the American war effort.

Modern look

During the depression years, company leaders also made some, in retrospect, bold decisions — ones that Fosburgh says became lore among executives during later downturns.

Within just a few weeks of Black Tuesday, Caterpillar was listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

"Think about the guts that it took for Cat leadership in 1929," he says.

The era also produced some other, visual changes — what we now know as branding — that created more of the look the company enjoys today.

The old, wavy Holt logo the company had used went away. But another element of the look was even more dramatic.

"That's when we went from gray to the yellow," Fosburgh says. "That was related to earth-moving. If you have a machine in a farm field, there's not much of a safety issue. But if you have machinery on the side of the road or on a job site," you don't want it to blend in.