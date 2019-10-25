WEST PEORIA — Though open just a few weeks, Mad Hatter's Pub might offer the best sandwich value in the area.

The operation recently debuted inside a venerable roadhouse at 2702 W. Farmington Road, perhaps best known as Maroon’s Hitching Post and Rocky’s Hitching Post. Since those glory years, it's also hosted some fainter memories, meantime declining in shabbiness. But the new pub's owners — Christian Payne and fellow West Peoria native PJ Hoehne, both of whom are also involved with Bearded Owl Brewing in the Peoria Warehouse District — have put a new sheen on the old place, which boasts a sharp simplicity inside.

Payne is a big fan of rocker Tom Petty, who often dressed in videos and on stage as the Mad Hatter from the novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” Photos of behatted performers — Frank Sinatra, David Bowie, Willie Nelson — share wall space with other musical decor plus beer signs. If you haven't been there since Hitching Post days, you'll quickly recall the layout and wide bar. Plus, there's an addition in a newer back section: axe-throwing lanes.

You'll find plenty of craft beer amid the 10 taps and 50 bottle and can offerings. Meantime, as my wife and I discovered on a recent dinner visit, the menu is focused: seven appetizers and a dozen dogs, burgers and sandwiches. Of the apps, the portabello fries ($6) are crunchy outside yet succulent inside, while the big tots ($6) are indeed big, larger than golf balls, though a wee dry compared to a typical tot.

Of the sandwiches, the bison sausage dog ($9) is hefty and rich. It's reminiscent of an all-beer dog, yet with a stronger, meatier flavor. Superb.

Even more outstanding was The Rachel ($10), a challengingly oversized sandwich. Thickly carved pastrami is topped with slaw and swiss, then tucked betwixt slices of schiacciata, a formidable Tuscan flat bread. The sandwich is cut in half, and needs to be; altogether, it's the size of two hard-to-handle sandwiches.

Each sandwich offering comes with a choice of side, and we opted to try two veggie blends. The eggplant-zucchini-pepper combo was solid, if somewhat bland. But we were wowed by the Brussels sprouts melded with bacon, which isn't officially yet on the menu but was under experimentation during our visit. The kitchen is considering adding jalapenos into the mix, an idea that gets a resounding "yes, please" from us.

We've stopped by on a couple of occasions, each time finding the staff to be helpful and cheerful. Here's hoping that upbeat attitude helps success thrive at a new take on an old roadhouse.

