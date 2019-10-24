The Pekin girls cross country team finished second in the Mid-Illini Conference meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Is that the team's best finish of all time in the conference meet? Probably.

It certainly is Pekin's best finish in five years, since 2015. The Dragons were fifth in 2018, 2016 and 2015 and sixth in 2017.

First-year Pekin coach Allie Jones had a feeling this Mid-Illini meet would be different for the Dragons than the previous four.

"Based on times, we were the No. 2 team in the conference going into the meet. Our girls did a great job living up to that seed," Jones said.

"We were in a good solid pack for the first mile of the race. That fell off a bit, so we need to work on that."

Perennial power Dunlap won the meet last Friday with 39 points, winning its eighth straight Mid-Illini championship.

Pekin was only 11 points behind the Eagles with 50 points.

Washington (74), Morton (92), Metamora (106), Canton (166) and East Peoria (189) rounded out the team standings. Limestone had only three runners, so it didn't have a team score.

"One of our goals before the season was to be better than fifth place at the conference meet," Jones said. "Considering we lost our top two runners from last year (Division I athletes Paige Arseneau and Alex Bassen graduated), second place is a great finish."

Here are Pekin's top seven finishers at the conference meet, with places and times (top five counted in the team standings):

5. JayLynn Riley (18:48.7)

7. Lily Wagemann (18:48.9)

8. Olivia Wolf (18:54.0)

14. Emma Cox (19:26.2)

16. Chloe Powell (19:29.9)

21. Lauren Filarski (19:55.7)

34. Kylie Oyer (20:39.8)

Pekin will compete Saturday in the Class 3A Quincy Regional meet at hilly Bob Mays Park.

Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City, O'Fallon and host Quincy also will be there.

The top six of the nine teams — and the top five individuals not on those teams — will advance to the Hinsdale Sectional on Nov. 2 at Katherine Legge Park.

