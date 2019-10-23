PEKIN — Down by six goals at halftime Tuesday, all the Pekin boys soccer team could do was play for pride in the second half.

The Dragons did just that, not allowing Minooka to score any more goals before falling 6-0 in a Class 3A regional semifinal game on a cold, windy late afternoon at Coal Miners Park.

No. 2 seed Minooka (14-9-1), with eight of its 11 starters back from last year's regional championship team, moves on to play either No. 3 seed East Moline United Township or No. 5 seed Moline at 3 p.m. Saturday in the regional championship game.

United Township and Moline played Wednesday in the other regional semifinal game.

No. 7 seed Pekin (11-11) has some accomplishments from the 2019 season to celebrate.

The Dragons tied the school record for wins in a season, won the championship of the Pekin Invitational tournament, and avoided the regional play-in game.

The 10 members of Pekin's senior class also helped make history last year when the Dragons beat Rock Island 1-0 in a penalty-kick shootout (in a regional play-in game) and earned the program's first post-season victory.

"I'm very proud of our seniors," said fifth-year Pekin coach Gus Kormah after a lengthy post-game talk with his team Tuesday.

"I've known these guys since they were little kids. I've watched them grow up. They're very unselfish soccer players. They've always played for each other."

The Pekin seniors collected themselves after a rough first half Tuesday and played a talented Minooka team to a standstill in the second half.

Alex Tarter and Ryan Bonnette exemplified the seniors' day.

Tarter, the Dragons' goalie, made eight of his 14 saves in the second half.

Bonnette was knocked down twice, once in the first half when he blocked a pass and once in the second half when he blocked a shot, but he picked himself up each time and finished the game.

So what happened to the Dragons in the first half?

Minooka scored twice in the first eight minutes, the second goal off a corner kick, quickly forcing the Dragons out of their defensive posture.

That was exactly what the Indians planned to do.

"We wanted to step on the gas early and play aggressively, especially after our three-hour trip here (including a stop)," said Minooka coach Nate Spriggs.

"We played well all day. We did a good job communicating and knocking the ball around."

Kormah said the two easy goals Pekin gave up early hurt his team.

"We were hoping to frustrate them (Minooka) early, force them into making mistakes. Instead, we got punched in the mouth," he said.

"We knew we'd have to play our best game to beat them and have some things go our way. That didn't happen."

Injuries plagued the Dragons all season. They didn't have their normal starters on the field until late in the year.

"Without those injuries, maybe we'd have gotten a few more wins and avoided playing those guys (Minooka) until later," Kormah said.

Six different players scored Minooka's goals Tuesday.

Alex Richter, Chase Kalafut, Jake Corrigan, P.J. Ward, Blake Brandenburg and Ryan Felgenhauer had the Indians' goals.

It was the 22nd goal of the season for Brandenburg. Ben Joder (25 goals), Minooka's leading scorer, didn't add to his total.

Minooka goalie Will Maurice made three saves, including a diving stop on Pekin's Andrew Geier early in the second half, before Cayman Kosinski took over with about 20 minutes left.

This was the third time Pekin won 11 games in a season.

The Dragons also won 11 games in 2004 and 2013. They went 11-9-1 with Coach Ali Bakirdan in 2004 and 11-7-2 with Coach Greg Gilson in 2013.

The program began in 1983.

In addition to Tarter, Bonnette and Geier, the seniors on this year's Pekin team were Riley Bradshaw, Marcelo Rangel-Torres, Bradley Holeman, Shayne Alcantara, J.P. Geier (Andrew's twin brother), Alec Nauman and Jayson Presley.

