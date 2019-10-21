SPARLAND — A Peoria man died Sunday from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident on Illinois Route 29 just north of Sparland, authorities said.

Donald “Skip” Burhans, 69, was driving south near the intersection with Thenius Road at about 2:48 p.m. when his SUV reportedly entered the northbound lane and collided head-on with a pickup driven by Jake Weaver, 23, of Marseilles, according to news releases from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

Burhans, who was found unresponsive and restrained in his seatbelt, was extricated from his vehicle and transported by Lacon-Sparland Ambulance to OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center, the coroner’s office said. Despite aggressive resuscitative efforts, he was pronounced dead at 3:51 p.m., the release said.

Preliminary autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

Jake Weaver was transported by Varna Ambulance to St. Francis, and passenger Christine Weaver, 21, also of Marseilles, was taken there by Henry Ambulance, the sheriff’s office said. Jake Weaver was treated and released, a hospital spokesperson said; Christine Weaver was not a patient on Monday, the spokesperson said, but no further information on her was immediately available.

The accident remains under investigation, with no citations issued as of Monday afternoon. Also assisting at the accident scene were the Lacon and Henry Police Departments and Lacon-Sparland Fire Department.