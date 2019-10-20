PEORIA — Two men were shot Saturday shortly before 9:45 p.m. in different parts of the city, according to police spokesperson Amy Dotson. There is no condition report available for either man.

The first occurred in the 500 block of South Western Avenue, according to the victim, who was dropped off at the OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center emergency department with a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver of the vehicle fled after the dropoff.

No suspect information was available, nor was there a ShotSpotter alert.

The second incident involved the shooting of a 34-year-old Hispanic man at the intersection of NE Perry Avenue and Hancock Street. There was no suspect information. The case is under investigation.