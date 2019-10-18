PEORIA — An unattended candle sparked an East Bluff fire that injured one occupant and killed a pet cat late Thursday.

At 10:46 p.m., Peoria firefighters were called to a house fire at 807 E. McClure Ave. Crews found heavy flames coming from the front of the first floor of the dwelling, from which two occupants already had fled, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

Twenty-three firefighters battled the the pesky blaze, which had burned incoming power lines. Meantime, one occupant was taken to a local hospital for burns and smoke inhalation, while the other declined any medical attention.

Firefighters remained on the scene past 1 a.m. to fight hot spots. Inside the house, firefighters found a cat that had not survived.

There was heavy fire damage on the first floor and smoke damage throughout, the department said. Damage was estimated at $60,000.

The fire was ruled unintentional, caused by an unattended candle, the department said.