MORTON — JX Truck Center has opened in the village's Courtland Street business corridor, just north of Interstate 74.

Lease and rental trucks are available, as are parts for trucks and trailers.

There's also a service area for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, and warranty repair for Peterbilt trucks and Cummins and PACCAR's MX engines.

The JX dealership is at 225 W. Courtland in a former truck lease/rental and service location.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the JX brand to the Morton and Peoria markets," said Eric Jorgensen, the company's CEO and president, in a news release.

"The Morton location is extremely accessible and convenient for customers, and the facility is excellent," Jorgensen said.

The 15,000-square-foot, 12-bay facility, with a remodeled parts and service area, is JX's 24th location, all in the Midwest. The company has had a dealership in Bloomington for 25 years.

Hours at the Morton location are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The local phone number is (309) 291-7001.

JX is a family-owned company, headquartered in Hartland, Wis. It was founded in 1970. Its website is www.JXE.com.

