The St. Louis Blues' historic Stanley Cup victory earlier this year is the stuff of legend. Moribund team at the midpoint of the season, hadn't won a Cup in its 50-plus-year history, etc.

The Blues made more news Tuesday, albeit not on the ice, and even more amazing in the polarized world in which we live:

Without public complaint and basically in full number, they visited the White House. And the world didn't come to an end.

As part of an East Coast and eastern-Canada road trip, the Blues stopped in Washington, D.C. There they were the guests at a White House Rose Garden reception, with President Donald Trump presiding.

Blues chairman Tom Stillman and general manager Doug Armstrong were there. So was every player on the Blues roster who was part of the Stanley Cup champion, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"I think this team acts as a team in everything they do,” Stillman told the P-D. "They stick together and I think by and large, I like to keep politics and sports separate."

Good.

This isn't a Nick in the Morning endorsement of Trump — we try to keep out of the national political maelstrom as best we can.

It is an endorsement of having basic manners; respecting an office, even if you disagree with the office-holder; and recognizing a presidential invitation to the White House isn't offered every day to everybody.

Too many athletes don't seem to realize any of that. And not just since Trump took office almost three years ago.

Back in 2012, Boston Bruins goaltender Tim Thomas decided not to attend a White House visit his Stanley Cup-winning team made. Barack Obama was president then.

Thomas said he eschewed Obama because the federal government had "grown out of control, threatening the Rights, Liberties, and Property of the People," according to reports.

A Sports Illustrated piece at the time suggested Thomas was wrong for skipping the visit.

"Tim Thomas may think he's protesting what he sees as some sort of government wrongdoing," Stu Hackel wrote. "But — whether he realizes it or not — he's really being disrespectful to the people of the United States. That's who he snubbed here."

Hackel was right. He noted the team, not the president or the government, was the object of celebration. He wrote that unity was a fundamental team principle.

Of course, whether Hackel feels the same way these days might be open to question.

Victorious athletes have turned snubbing Trump into an art form. Various recent NBA champions made it clear they wouldn't visit a Trump White House, as did some Olympians and NFL players.

But athletes refusing a White House invitation didn't begin with Trump.

Thomas wasn't the only sports figure to turn down a meeting with Obama. Even in 1993, Ryder Cup golfers had reservations about visiting President Bill Clinton.

Wrong, wrong, wrong.

Nick in the Morning has been to the White House — as part of the standard tour that was given decades ago by anybody who visited D.C. and was willing to pay and wait.

That didn't get you into the Rose Garden, best as we can recall. And it certainly didn't get you within shouting distance of the house's most renowned resident.

We haven't agreed politically with every president of our lifetime. But if any one of them invited us to the people's house, we'd be there with bells on.

As an American citizen, such an invite should be interpreted as something special. Although most of the Blues players are Canadians, they seemed to realize that.

"This is a matter of a traditional honor by the presidency, and it’s something you do," Stillman said. "And I’m really proud of our group for all coming together — and had a good time with it as well."

If only more of the people who work on Capitol Hill would have the same approach.

