Video gaming ordinances and condolences to a fellow member were at the top of Monday’s Pekin City Council meeting agenda Monday.

Before the meeting began, Mayor Mark Luft announced that council member Karen Hohimer would be absent. Hohimer’s mother, Betty Brees, passed away Saturday.

“I’d like to personally send (Hohimer) all of our condolences for (her) loss of a family member,” said Luft.

The council passed an ordinance requiring a separate video gaming license for businesses wishing to obtain gambling terminals. Fees will be assessed to the owner of each gaming terminal, not the establishment itself.

“The ordinance looks to update the code and bring fees up to comparable rates to other communities," City Manager Mark Rothert said.

Rothert added that there are currently 167 video gaming machines in the community. Under the terms of the ordinance, video gaming terminal owners will be assessed an annual fee of $1,000 per machine, which will generate a total of $167,000 per year for the city.

“Currently, there is a $50 (fee) per gaming machine, which raises about $8,300 per year,” Rothert said. “It is recommended that any funds coming from this change be put toward public safety pensions, with a split of 60 percent of the revenue going to the (firefighters’) pension fund and 40 percent going to the police pension fund.”

The council also approved a companion ordinance to require supplementary licenses for video gaming. Both ordinances passed by a 5-1 margin, with council member John Abel casting the dissenting vote on both items.

Council members also voted 5-1 to clarify that it's illegal for people under age 21 to possess tobacco products or electronic smoking devices. Council member Michael Garrison voted against the measure.

Meeting unanimous council approval was an amendment to the city code regarding penalties for property and building code violations and service of violation notices. The purposes of the amendment are to implement uniform penalties and collection procedures for property maintenance and building code violations and establish a uniform minimum fine of $100 and a maximum fine of $750 for all violations.

The council also unanimously approved an ordinance approving and authorizing a Tax Increment Funding (TIF) redevelopment agreement between the city and Brian Battles, the owner of BC BBQ restaurant.

In other business the Council unanimously approved a resolution for the assignment and assumption of a lease for a private hangar at the Pekin Municipal Airport, a measure approving the waiving of competitive bidding for the purchase of rock salt for Fiscal Year 2020 and adjusting the FY20 Budget, and a proposal to utilize TIF and Motor Fuel Tax funds to locally match grants for Front Street reconstruction projects. A resolution approving the reorganization of code enforcement under the Pekin Police Department passed by 5-1 margin, with council member Rick Hilst voting against the measure.

The council also unanimously passed a resolution approving the 2019-2021 goals of the city.