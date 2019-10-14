PEORIA — No charges are expected to filed at this time, say Peoria police, against the driver of vehicle that struck and killed a man Friday night.

That's the word from Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson who said Monday that "no charges would be filed at this time." That doesn't, however, preclude from possible future charges. Peoria police have not yet released the name of the driver of Friday's incident on West Glen Avenue in between Knoxville Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Brian J. Fowler, 57, of Northland Avenue in Peoria was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of West Glen Avenue, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

The coroner said an autopsy on Saturday indicated that Fowler suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries and likely died instantly. A toxicology report was pending, he said.

A vehicle headed west on Glen Avenue, between Knoxville Avenue and Sheridan Road, struck Fowler as he was walking. Fowler was extricated from under the vehicle. Where he was walking to or from wasn’t known.

The accident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. and the driver remained on the scene, police have said.