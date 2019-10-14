Florida’s 2018 Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum is slated to speak at Peoria’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Luncheon in January, and it looks like he may have a new title.

On Oct. 10, it was widely reported that Gillum was in conversation with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts about the role of Vice President. Warren has been rising in the polls as of late, with some showing that she has overtaken former Vice President Joe Biden for the lead spot.

According to Vanity Fair, a source close to Gillum did not confirm that specific talks were taking place, but did say Gillum was in communication with multiple candidates because of Florida’s swing state status.

Gillum, who will be the MLK Luncheon’s featured guest, was narrowly defeated by Republican nominee Ron DeSantis in the 2018 midterm elections. He was the first black Democratic candidate for governor in Florida’s history.

Gillum was chosen for the role of featured speaker because he was able to unify Floridians, according to a September news release.

Now, that ability is making him a desirable VP choice, as well as a sought-after endorser.

Florida is notorious for its swing state status. In 2016 President Donald Trump won by only 1.2 percent. In the infamous 2000 elections, the state was decided by less than 1,000 votes.

Thus, an endorsement from someone with deep roots in Florida would be greatly helpful for the Democratic nominee who receives it. The same could be said of course if he was chosen as running mate.

According to Vanity Fair, a source close to the talks said “if you’re trying to win Florida, I would be courting Andrew.”