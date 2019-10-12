Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday formally added his support to a bill that would cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $100 a month.

The proposal is contained in an amendment to Senate Bill 667 that Pritzker and others want lawmakers to take up during the veto session that starts Oct. 28.

Pritzker said the legislation will help the 1.3 million Illinois residents who have diabetes and need insulin daily.

“In recent years, those 1.3 million Illinoisans have watched the price of insulin in the United States surge, nearly tripling in the first decade of the 21st century,” he said during an appearance at community health center in Chicago. “As prices have skyrocketed, more and more insulin users have been forced to substitute lower-quality products or seek options outside the country or even ration their supply. Some have died doing so.”

The bill would cap the out-of-pocket expense for insulin at $100 for a 30-day supply. Currently, many Illinois residents can pay $500 to $900 a month out of their own pockets for their insulin, Pritzker said.

Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, a co-sponsor of the bill, said it was developed after a constituent called him and said she had to choose between making her house payment or paying for the insulin her children needed.

“Every member of the Legislature has a constituent just like that teacher who called me,” Manar said, adding that the cost of insulin has gone up “exponentially” in recent years. “It’s an interesting question, not in a good way. How much would you pay to keep yourself alive? How much would you pay to keep your children alive?”

Manar said the drug industry knows the answer to that, which is why the cost of insulin has skyrocketed.

Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, the House sponsor of the legislation, said 90% of the insulin market is controlled by three companies that have raised the price more than 1,200% since the 1990s.

“This isn’t because of a lot of research and development,” he said. “This is simply because they know that folks will pay whatever it takes to get life-saving medicines.”

Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Caledonia, has firsthand knowledge of the problem because his teenage son needs insulin. The retail price of insulin he bought two days earlier was $1,408.

“Fortunately, our family has insurance. We can handle this,” he said. “But a lot of families don’t have insurance, don’t have adequate insurance. I worry about my son when he’s no longer covered by insurance.”

Stadelman also noted that diabetics who don’t properly treat their disease — including by skimping on insulin doses to stretch the supply — end up with more serious and costly health complications.

Although the bill hasn’t had a legislative hearing yet, several groups have lined up in opposition, including the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, the Illinois Insurance Association, Illinois Life Insurance Council and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.