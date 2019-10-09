MACKINAW — The Mackinaw District Public Library will reopen Thursday, about 48 hours after a vehicle hit the building and put a hole in a brick exterior wall.

"Nobody was hurt, the damage to the building will be fixed, and we'll be back open for our patrons Thursday. That's all good news," said library director Kiana Nafziger.

Nafziger said two library staff members were in the library, 117 S. Main St., when it was hit at about 12:30 p.m, Tuesday. The point of impact was near a walk-up book return drop.

There were no patrons inside the library at the time of the accident, Nafziger said, probably because the library had just opened at noon, and nobody was on the sidewalk near the book drop.

"I wasn't in the library when the accident happened," Nafziger said. "My staff members who were there said the building shook and the door to the book drop closet flew open."

The library was closed for the remainder of the day Tuesday and all day Wednesday so repairs could be done by Grethey Rose Construction of Mackinaw, including the installation of temporary exterior and interior support walls.

Library staff members, library board members and Nafziger removed young adult books from shelves near the book drop Wednesday and re-shelved the books in a different part of the library.

"I'm sure we're going to be sore (Thursday) from all that work, but we did what needed to be done," Nafziger said. "A small-town library is a very important place for the community. A library has more than books nowadays. We have two public computers and Wi-Fi, and tutors who come in to work with students."

The Mackinaw library is open six days a week. It's closed Sunday. It will be open Thursday during its regular hours for the day, noon to 6 p.m.

