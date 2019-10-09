PEORIA HEIGHTS — A group of teenagers painting images on a public wall in broad daylight might draw the attention of the local police department.

A group of Peoria Heights High School art students on Wednesday not only had permission to paint, they were invited to turn a 40-foot long, 8-foot-high blank slate of a cement retaining wall into a work of art.

"I'm impressed with what they've done," said Lindsay Cocquit, the art teacher at the high school who coordinated the mutually beneficial project. "Not only were they a lot faster than I thought it would be, it looks really good."

The wall runs along the back side of the parking lot of the Sav-a-Lot grocery store on Prospect Road in Peoria Heights. The property was recently purchased by developer Kim Blickenstaff who has a long list of new projects under development in the area. Project manager Greg Birkland thought to connect the blank space with the high school art class.

"We get a nice conversation piece that people can look at enjoy," Birkland said Wednesday. "And the art students get a nice project to do."

The Blickenstaff group awarded three students $50 each for their winning designs. Hailey Wiedeman drew a montage of Heights historic items including the old Ferris Wheel at Al Fresco Park, a teepee at Forest Park Nature Center and a Duryea automobile. D'Sean Daniel depicted new developments in the village like Trefzger's Bakery and Heritage Square. Stephanie Higdon drew the view north on Prospect Road, with the new 4500 Prospect building and the old Pabst building in the foreground.

The developer group also donated $500 to Cocquit's art supply fund.

The images were projected on the wall, then copied with permanent marker. A couple dozen students filled in the lines with colored paint this week.

"I live around here and drive by this wall all the time," Wiedeman said Wednesday, a paintbrush in her hand. "To look and see something I had a hand in creating is pretty cool."

