EAST PEORIA — Three games in three days.

That was the daunting task facing the Pekin boys soccer team last week, and the Dragons (9-8) ran the gauntlet with flying colors.

They lost 4-0 to Metamora, but played well. Then they beat Olympia 7-0 and were able to rest their starters.

Finally, they beat small-school power Peoria Christian 2-1 Thursday at EastSide Centre in East Peoria, where the Chargers play their home games.

"Playing three games in three days is a good way to ready for regionals," said Pekin coach Gus Kormah. "I'm proud of what the boys did in all three games."

Jayson Presley had a hand in both Pekin goals against Peoria Christian.

He scored at 28 minutes, assisted by Alec Nauman, and assisted on Andrew Geier's game-winner at 67 minutes. Peoria Christian scored at 37 minutes on a direct free kick.

Dragons goalie Alex Tarter made seven saves.

Pekin will face Mid-Illini Conference opponent East Peoria on Tuesday at Coal Miners Park on Senior Day.

