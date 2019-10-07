CHILLICOTHE — An apartment fire sent a woman to a hospital Monday morning.

About 5 a.m., fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit of an apartment building in the 300 block of Ridgewood Drive, according to the Chillicothe Police Department. The Chillicothe Fire Department responded and quickly had the fire under control. The fire did not spread to other units.

A female resident of the fire-damaged unit uses an oxygen tank, police said. Though she suffered no serious injury, she was taken to a hospital, police said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.