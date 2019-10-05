PEKIN — Three weeks ago, the Pekin football team was winless and on the brink of a lost season.

The Dragons are no longer in that predicament.

They beat Mid-Illini Conference nemesis Washington 26-21 Friday night at Memorial Stadium, winning their third straight game and defeating the Panthers for the first time since 2012.

"I can't say enough about the senior leadership and character of this team," said Pekin coach Doug Nutter. "We could have folded when we were 0-3. But we didn't."

After recording back-to-back road wins over Morton and Canton in Week 4 and Week 5, the Dragons (3-3, 3-1) won on their home turf for the first time this season. And on homecoming no less.

Aside from Mid-Illini leader Dunlap (5-1, 4-0), Pekin is arguably the hottest team in the conference. The Dragons are definitely all alone in second place.

Wyat Van Ness and his cousin Sebastian Hill were too much Friday for Washington (3-3, 2-2).

Van Ness scored on two 1-yard quarterback sneaks and he threw a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to Hill that broke a 14-14 tie and sent the Dragons ahead for good.

Hill caught a 19-yard scoring pass from Van Ness over his shoulder and a 15-yarder in which he won a battle for the ball in the end zone with Washington's Brady Klein.

Van Ness was 12 of 20 through the air for 270 yards. He also was Pekin's leading rusher with 51 yards on 17 carries.

Hill had five catches for 95 yards. Gabe Holtke had two grabs for 74 yards and Devin Tovrea had one catch for 54 yards for the Dragons.

The Panthers were their own worst enemies.

They committed three turnovers and had 10 penalties for 115 yards, including four unsportsmanlike conduct calls.

They also jumped offside on a fourth-down play late in the game when Pekin needed two yards for a first down.

The Dragons weren't going to run a play in that situation. They wanted Washington to jump offside, and the Panthers obliged.

"You can't turn the ball over three times and win. Not in our conference, and not against a good team with a lot of speed like Pekin. We were worried about their speed and Doug (Nutter) has them playing well," said Washington coach Darrell Crouch.

Washington rushed for 295 yards with Klein (15 carries, 148 yards) and Cole Watkins (19 carries, 121 yards) leading the way.

But Klein was just 6 of 16 passing for 39 yards and he was picked off by Justin Shockley and Tovrea in the second quarter.

"We didn't want to get into a wide open game with Pekin. We wanted to run the ball," Crouch said.

The teams were tied 7-7 at halftime. The Panthers took the kickoff to start the second half but fumbled on their first play and Pekin's Jared Dowell recovered on the Washington 34-yard line.

A 1-yard sneak by Van Ness put Pekin ahead, but Washington responded with a 56-yard touchdown run by Watkins.

The two Van Ness-to-Hill touchdown passes gave the Dragons a 26-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers made it interesting when Klein scored on a 1-yard sneak with 1:50 left in the game, but Washington never got the ball back. Shockley recovered the Panthers' onside kick after Washington's final touchdown.

Watkins also scored in the first quarter on an 11-yard run.

Pekin hurt itself in the first half with a fumble and the Dragons had a touchdown pass from Van Ness to Tovrea called back because of a penalty.

