After a few years away, Ray Giacoletti has returned to college basketball coaching.

Saint Louis University men's coach Travis Ford hired Giacoletti, who grew up in East Peoia, to be one of his assistants, according to a school news release issued earlier this week.

"I have long been impressed with Travis Ford, both as a player and as a coach," Giacoletti stated in the release. "He is building something very special at Saint Louis, and I look forward to working with this great staff and great players as we continue to raise the profile of SLU basketball."

The previous stop for the 57-year-old Giacoletti was Drake, where he was head coach from 2013 to 2017.

Since his resignation from Drake, the 1980 graduate of East Peoria Community High School had been residing in St. Louis and working in broadcasting as a basketball color commentator.

Giacoletti has spent 14 seasons as a head coach. Besides Drake, "Ray Jack" coached at North Dakota State, Eastern Washington and Utah, which he led to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in 2005.

Overall, Giacoletti's head-coaching record is 203-192.

From 2007 to 2013, Giacoletti assisted Mark Few at Gonzaga, which advanced to the NCAA tournament in each of those years.

Before North Dakota State hired him in 1997 for his first head-coaching job, Giacoletti had been an assistant at Western Illinois, Oral Roberts, Illinois State and Washington. He is a graduate of Minot (N.D.) State.