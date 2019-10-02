PEORIA — A new online tool will help Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center donors save time.

This month the center is rolling out EarlyQ, an online questionnaire donors can fill out before visiting the donation center. After the questionnaire is complete, donors will be emailed a QR code that will be scanned when they arrive at the donor center or mobile blood drive.

“By using EarlyQ and answering their questions beforehand, donors will spend less time at their donation since they can skip right to staff reviewing their questionnaire,” said Pete Lux, Director, Donor Services. “We’re pleased we can now offer this tool to help make blood donation more efficient for our donors.”

For the best donation experience, MVRBC suggests scheduling an appointment. Call (800) 747-5401, schedule online at www.bloodcenterimpact.org or via a mobile app which can be downloaded at www.bloodcenter.org/app. To learn more about EarlyQ visit www.bloodcenter.org/EarlyQ.