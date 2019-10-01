The next Puttin’ on Pekin breakfast, planned by the Members First Committee of the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce, will be at 6:45 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Avanti’s Dome, 3401 Griffin Dr., Pekin



This month’s speaker will be Mark Renick, a marketing specialist at the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council. The every-other-month breakfasts provide an opportunity for business people to network while learning about positive events in the Pekin area. Other features of the breakfast include a 50/25/25 drawing, Spotlight on Business, Blue Ribbon and Sunshine Award presentations, door prize drawings with prizes provided by local businesses, one-minute reminders, and “Meet the New Chamber Member.”



The cost is $25 per person with a $5 discount for reservations made before noon on Oct. 9, with an additional $5 discount for Chamber members. Reservations can be made by email at info@pekinchamber.com or by calling the Chamber at 309-346-2106, where you can pay by credit card. Chamber members may make payment at the door with cash or checks payable in the exact amount to the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce. Individuals not part of a chamber business must submit payment in advance.