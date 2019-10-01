PEORIA — Beginning next year, area police and sheriff's offices will attempt to find all records that involved marijuana, examine those records and then decide if they are eligible for expungement.

It's a daunting and labor-intensive task given the decades involved; the types of records, both computer and paper; the different types of databases; and legal issues that could emerge from eliminating records.

The move comes from the pending legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois. As part of that, law enforcement and county jails were ordered to purge their records of arrests, convictions and even jail time regarding eligible offenses involving marijuana. Proponents have hailed the move as a way to help people out who were charged and arrested on low-level marijuana convictions. Expungement, the theory goes, will give people a second chance with a clean record.

Automatic expungements will be granted for arrests involving less than 30 grams, about one ounce. Convictions for possessing 30 to 500 grams (about a pound) will have to go before a judge, who will review each case individually.

While members of local law enforcement contacted last week in an informal survey think, as a general rule, that it's an idea that has merit, many are still befuddled how the process will work and how much it will cost.

"We haven’t been giving any direction on how we do it after the first of the year," said Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower. "We are going to get with the circuit clerk's office and come up with a plan. There is information in several different databases and we have to coordinate on how to get them all out."

Expungements aren't new for sheriffs or circuit clerks or police departments. But they have usually been on a case-by-case basis where a person petitioned a judge about a specific case or file. Here, with the marijuana expungements, it is a blanket move.

Statewide, it will represent hundreds of thousands of files. And while it doesn't include arrests linked to violent crimes, it does raise questions, says Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell.

What if, the sheriff asks, a person is arrested with multiple charges, one of them being related to marijuana. Does the entire file go? Does just the references to marijuana get eliminated? And what if the charges stemmed from a search that are begun by the smell of marijuana? There are a lot of issues, he says.

Asbell's office has set aside money for one employee to go through the records, and it's possible they'll have to hire another person after the first of the year if the burden is too great.

"I am an advocate of the expungement process. However we don’t know the total workload related to this. We will evaluate and request additional staffing if necessary," Asbell said.

His colleagues at the Peoria Police Department are in the same boat.

"Peoria Police Department Records Division has already seen a large increase in expungement and sealing court orders for both juveniles and adults in the last several years. In 2019, we received over 186 and in 2018 we received over 250 court orders to expungement or seal records, of which many of these involve multiple cases," said Lt. Shawn Wetzel of the department's records division. "This will continue to increase with new legislation that will allow juvenile records to 'automatically' expunge or seal records and places the burden on the local government to set up this process for qualifying records without any court orders as outlined within new legislation."

The city, like the county, has hired a full-time employee to handle expungements. So far, the department has found just shy of 2,500 files from 2012 until now that could qualify under the new law. They estimate they it'll cost about $100,000 to research, check, find and then purge the records. And, it appears, that's just for for the records back to 2012. The law requires departments to look much further back.

Asbell's office alone has to sift through jail records, his own departmental records and the court files. That's because Peoria County six years ago switched to a system that links all those areas together. If you purge the arrest records but a person still has a jail record that's accessible online, then it defeats the purpose, the sheriff has pointed out previously.

Up in Chillicothe, police Chief Scott Mettille's department handles Summer Camp, the three-day music festival that is often in the headlines for drug arrests. While arrests have declined over the years for a multitude of reasons, that doesn't mean his department doesn't have possibly hundreds if not thousands of files. Still Mettille says he hasn't begun to think about how the process is going to work.

Why? Because like Asbell and Lower, he's not really sure what has to go and what has to stay. For him, a key question is whether the law applies to ordinance violations as well as criminal arrests. Right now, it doesn't appear the law applies to those.

Ed Wojcicki, the executive director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, summed up what many feel.

"It's the law, and we are going to comply with it," he said.

There is a time limit. The clock starts ticking on Jan. 1, 2020. By the beginning of 2021, records back to Jan. 1, 2013, are to be expunged. Cases from 2000 to 2012 are to be finished by 2023, and departments have until 2025 to expunge those prior to the year 2000.

It's those older ones, Wojcicki says, that could be an issue because many of those are on older systems, paper or microfilm.